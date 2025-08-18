EN
    Kazakhstan claims bronze at badminton tournament in Ghana

    16:10, 18 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin and Makhsut Tadzhibullayev secured the men’s doubles bronze at the JE Wilson International 2025 badminton championship in Accra, Ghana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan claims bronze at badminton tournament in Ghana
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Dmitriy Panarin and Makhsut Tadzhibullayev settled for a bronze medal after losing to the Indian pair of Abinash Mohanty Ayush Pattanayak in the men’s doubles semifinal.

    Earlier, it was reported world No. 10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan failed to reach the final of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S.

