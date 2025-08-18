Kazakhstan claims bronze at badminton tournament in Ghana
16:10, 18 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin and Makhsut Tadzhibullayev secured the men’s doubles bronze at the JE Wilson International 2025 badminton championship in Accra, Ghana, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Dmitriy Panarin and Makhsut Tadzhibullayev settled for a bronze medal after losing to the Indian pair of Abinash Mohanty Ayush Pattanayak in the men’s doubles semifinal.
