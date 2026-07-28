Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at Asian Junior Judo Cup
16:31, 28 July 2026
Kazakhstan's junior judo team wrapped up its campaign at the Asian Junior Judo Cup in Macau with a total of nine medals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh team claimed three gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.
Yerkhan Murat (-60 kg), Nurlan Isataev (-66 kg), and Arkhat Otegen (-90 kg) won gold medals. Abylay Almabek (-60 kg), Aiymzada Dumankyzy (+78 kg), and Alisher Slyamzhanov (-90 kg) claimed silver medals.
Bronze medals went to Zhanadil Abay (-60 kg), Anissa Ibatolla (-70 kg), and Ali Tursynbek (-90 kg).
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Zhamila Bakbergenova had won the silver medal at the Budapest Wrestling Ranking Series 2026.