Kazakhstan claims 2 medals at U17 Women's Wrestling World Championships

Competing in the 46 kg weight category, Bakkozha defeated Alina Baranova of Russia 8-2 in the bronze-medal bout.

Meanwhile, Aruzhan Bakytnur fell short in the 61 kg bronze-medal match, losing 5-1 to Avanshika of India.

The result left Kazakhstan's women's team with two medals at the championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aisha Abdimalik had claimed a silver medal in the women's freestyle competition at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.