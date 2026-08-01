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    Kazakhstan claims 2 medals at U17 Women's Wrestling World Championships

    23:12, 1 August 2026

    Kazakhstan wrapped up the U17 Women's Wrestling World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, with one silver and one bronze medal after Inzhu Bakkozha secured a podium finish on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan claims 2 medals at U17 Women's Wrestling World Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Competing in the 46 kg weight category, Bakkozha defeated Alina Baranova of Russia 8-2 in the bronze-medal bout.

    Meanwhile, Aruzhan Bakytnur fell short in the 61 kg bronze-medal match, losing 5-1 to Avanshika of India.

    The result left Kazakhstan's women's team with two medals at the championships. 

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aisha Abdimalik had claimed a silver medal in the women's freestyle competition at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Azerbaijan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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