Kazakhstan claims 2 medals at U17 Women's Wrestling World Championships
23:12, 1 August 2026
Kazakhstan wrapped up the U17 Women's Wrestling World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, with one silver and one bronze medal after Inzhu Bakkozha secured a podium finish on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the 46 kg weight category, Bakkozha defeated Alina Baranova of Russia 8-2 in the bronze-medal bout.
Meanwhile, Aruzhan Bakytnur fell short in the 61 kg bronze-medal match, losing 5-1 to Avanshika of India.
The result left Kazakhstan's women's team with two medals at the championships.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Aisha Abdimalik had claimed a silver medal in the women's freestyle competition at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.