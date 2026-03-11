EN
    Kazakhstan claims 2 medals at Judo Grand Prix in Austria

    10:27, 11 March 2026

    The Judo Grand Prix in Linz, Austria, has concluded, with five Kazakh judokas competing on the final day, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Akerke Ramazanova (+78 kg) was the only Kazakh judoka to reach the final block, losing to Emma-Melis Aktas of Estonia in the bout for bronze.

    Aida Toishibekova (+78 kg), Aidar Arapov (90 kg), Marat Baikamurov (100 kg), Nurlykhan Sharkhan (100 kg) and Zhantilek Nurtilepuly (+100 kg) failed to reach the decisive rounds.

    Earlier, Adilet Almat (81 kg) won the gold medal, while Sherzod Davlatov (60 kg) claimed bronze.

    As a result, Kazakhstan finished the Grand Prix with two medals. 

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s only fighter in the rankings, flyweight Asu Almabayev, has climbed two places after falling to ninth last week.

