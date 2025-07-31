Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 2 silver medals at IGeO 2025 in Bangkok

The team ranked among the best winning two gold and two silver medals.

Talgat Baibussunov, 12th grade student of Karaganda region’s Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS), and Andrey Yenbakhtov, 10th grade student of Kostanay region’s NIS, claimed gold medals.

Silver medals were won by Bolat Akzhol, 12th grade student of Zhetysu region’s NIS, and Alikhan Kalmagambetov, Aktobe region’s NIS.

Kazakhstan has been participating in the IGeO since 2012, claiming a total of five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.

