    Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 2 silver medals at IGeO 2025 in Bangkok

    20:25, 31 July 2025

    Kazakh school students are celebrating their success at the International Geography Olympiad IGeO-2025 which ended today in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency repors citing the Ministry of Education.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Education of Kazakhstan

    The team ranked among the best winning two gold and two silver medals.

    Talgat Baibussunov, 12th grade student of Karaganda region’s Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS), and Andrey Yenbakhtov, 10th grade student of Kostanay region’s NIS, claimed gold medals.

    Silver medals were won by Bolat Akzhol, 12th grade student of Zhetysu region’s NIS, and Alikhan Kalmagambetov, Aktobe region’s NIS.

    Kazakhstan has been participating in the IGeO since 2012, claiming a total of five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals. 

    Earlier it was reported that Daniel Tulebayev, 11th grade student of Astana-based NURORDA Lyceum, won two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad.

    Education Kazakhstan Schools Society
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
