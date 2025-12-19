Kazakhstan claims 12 additional quotas for 2026 Winter Olympics
Following the speed skating World Cup stages held from November 14 till December 14 in the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, and Norway, Kazakhstan has secured 12 quotas in the sport, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The names of the athletes and the number of participants will be determined by the decision of the national team’s head coach. It is expected that approximately five athletes will represent Kazakhstan in speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Previously, two Kazakh figure skaters — Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina — met the Olympic standard at the World Championships, securing two individual quotas in figure skating for the country. In addition, nine quotas were earned by domestic short track athletes, with the names selected by the coaching staff based on ranking results: Denis Nikisha, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Olga Tikhonova, and Yana Khan.
The final number of Olympic quotas will be confirmed by the end of January 2026.
The XXV Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, with over 3,500 athletes from 93 countries participating.
Quota Breakdown:
Men
-
500 meters — 1 quota
Women
-
500 meters — 2 quotas
-
1000 meters — 2 quotas
-
1500 meters — 2 quotas
-
3000 meters — 2 quotas
-
5000 meters — 1 quota
-
Mass start — 1 quota
-
Team pursuit — 1 quota
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has secured four spots in short track for the 2026 Olympics.