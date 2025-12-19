Kazakhstan claims 12 additional quotas for 2026 Winter Olympics

The names of the athletes and the number of participants will be determined by the decision of the national team’s head coach. It is expected that approximately five athletes will represent Kazakhstan in speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Previously, two Kazakh figure skaters — Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina — met the Olympic standard at the World Championships, securing two individual quotas in figure skating for the country. In addition, nine quotas were earned by domestic short track athletes, with the names selected by the coaching staff based on ranking results: Denis Nikisha, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Olga Tikhonova, and Yana Khan.

The final number of Olympic quotas will be confirmed by the end of January 2026.

The XXV Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, with over 3,500 athletes from 93 countries participating.

Quota Breakdown:

Men

500 meters — 1 quota

Women

500 meters — 2 quotas

1000 meters — 2 quotas

1500 meters — 2 quotas

3000 meters — 2 quotas

5000 meters — 1 quota

Mass start — 1 quota

Team pursuit — 1 quota

