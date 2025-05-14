Kazakhstan, CITIC Construction discuss joint investment projects

The parties discussed the company’s prospective participation in the construction and reconstruction of the Center – West highway, part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). A corresponding memorandum is expected to be signed during the visit of the top officials of CITIC Group to Kazakhstan in May.

Special focus was placed on investment opportunities in the agro-industrial complex, including grain and oilseed deep processing, as well as livestock farming and related processing facilities in Kazakhstan.

The parties also discussed the initiatives in the mining and processing of non-ferrous metals. The Kazakh side reaffirmed its readiness to fully support the company’s projects at all stages of implementation.

CITIC Construction, a subsidiary of the China’s state-owned CITIC Group, specializes in international infrastructure and engineering projects. The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010, implementing large-scale initiatives across transportation, energy, agriculture, and mining sectors.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met Chairman of CITIC Construction Co. Ltd Yang Jianqiang in April. The sides discussed the results of joint work on reconstruction of the Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Karaganda-Balkhash roads with a total length of 768 and 363 kilometers, as well as modernization of the Caspi Bitum road bitumen plant.