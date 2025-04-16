Kazakh Government, CITIC Construction eye infrastructure development projects

The sides discussed the results of joint work on reconstruction of the Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Karaganda-Balkhash roads with a total length of 768 and 363 kilometers, as well as modernization of the Caspi Bitum road bitumen plant.

The head of the Government noted the need to ensure high quality and timelines of the project and expressed readiness for further mutually beneficial cooperation.

For his part, Yang Jianqiang expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in agro-industrial sector and implementation of joint projects in deep processing of agricultural products.

