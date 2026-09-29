Kazakhstan Cinema Days kick off in Bishkek

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the historic Ala-Too Cinema, director of the Cinematography Department under the Kyrgyz Culture, Information and Youth Policy Ministry Talantbek Tolobekov highlighted the longstanding ties between the film industries of the two countries and their history of successful collaboration. He noted that Kazakh producers played an important role in the development of Kyrgyz cinema after independence, while Kyrgyz directors have also worked actively in Kazakhstan.

He emphasized the film that opened the Kazakhstan Culture Days won one of the Bishkek Film Festival 2026 programs. The international and Central Asian jury noted the high level of Kazakhstani cinema and the professionalism of colleagues.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Counsellor-Minister of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Askhat Syzdykov emphasized the importance of cultural exchange through cinema in strengthening humanitarian relations between the two neighboring countries.

According to Botagoz Aimambetova, chief specialist at Kazakhfilm National Film Studio, the event aims to promote the exchange of artistic experience and cultural heritage while introducing audiences to both countries' film industries.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The festival opened with Qaitadan, a science fiction disaster film directed by Duman Yerkimbek. The film is recognized as the first disaster movie in the history of Kazakh cinema. It tells the story of a teenage boy, Rauan, who becomes trapped in a time loop while staying with his grandmother in a rural village. As a devastating dam collapse repeatedly threatens the community, he struggles to prevent the catastrophe and save his loved ones, while undergoing a profound personal transformation.

Фото: Kazinform

Produced with support from Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry and the State National Cinema Support Center the film was released nationwide in September 2025.

Audience members praised the film's emotional impact, suspenseful storyline and strong performances, noting that it kept viewers engaged from beginning to end.

The festival will continue on September 29-30 with free screenings of the animated feature Altyn Adam and the family film Zhabaiy. The event reflects ongoing cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and provides another platform for showcasing Kazakh creative achievements to regional audiences.

Earlier, Kazakhstan Cinema Days opened in Paris as part of the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in France, bringing a selection of classic and contemporary films to French audiences from September 17 to 19.