Kazakhstan Cinema Days begin in Paris

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information, the opening film is Alpamys Goes to School, directed by acclaimed Kazakhstani filmmaker Abdolla Karsakbayev. The film is being screened in a restored 4K version, with the event marking the 100th anniversary of the director’s birth.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

Contemporary Kazakhstani cinema is represented in the program by Qaitadan and Igromanka. Both films were produced with state support.

The Days of Kazakhstan Cinema offer French audiences an overview of different stages in the development of Kazakhstan’s national film industry, ranging from recognized classics to contemporary works by a new generation of filmmakers.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

The program also includes creative meetings between Kazakhstani filmmakers and French audiences. The meetings are intended to promote professional and cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and France.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

Earlier, Qazinform reported filming had officially begun in Paris for 'Jamilya in Paris,' an international film project bringing together cinema professionals from Kazakhstan and France.