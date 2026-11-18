The selection results were announced on November 17 during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), held in Antalya, Türkiye.

The announcement was made at an international event titled “Scaling up Sustainable Infrastructure through Nature-based Solutions for Climate Adaptation,” organized by Italy’s Ministry of Environment and Energy Security in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Nature-based Solutions Innovation Accelerator (NBS-IA) initiative aims to support innovative solutions that leverage the capabilities of natural ecosystems to enhance infrastructure resilience against the impacts of climate change.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the program is expected to create opportunities for introducing nature-based solutions, engaging international experts, and accessing technical assistance and investment for climate-related and infrastructure projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan strengthen cooperation on green technologies and sustainable industry.