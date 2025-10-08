Kazakhstan, China unveil modern comprehensive veterinary laboratory

The Ministry said the project was implemented under the intergovernmental agreement signed between Kazakhstan and China following the official visit of the Kazakh President to China.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov, governor of East Kazakhstan region Nurymbet Saktaganov and Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin were in attendance for the inauguration ceremony.

Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

The establishment of the laboratory is the result of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, aimed at promoting science and technology, boosting competitiveness, stated Minister Saparov, expressing his confidence that the new center will have a key role in ensuring agricultural product quality and safety.

Under the agreement, the Chinese government transferred 99 units of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and furniture worth up to 840 million tenge to the local authority.

The laboratory is accredited according to Chinese and international standards ISO 17025, allowing to perform high-precision research in veterinary diagnostics, quality control and food security. This, in turn, will create conditions to lift technical barriers and expand agricultural exports from Kazakhstan to China and other countries.

The facility was opened at the branch of the Republican Veterinary Laboratory of the Committee for Veterinary Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The newly-established laboratory will conduct up to 550,000 studies on highly dangerous infections and 4,000 food safety tests on an annual basis.

A handover ceremony was held where the keys for 22 units of service and specialized machinery was provided to regional branches of the Republican Veterinary Laboratory and veterinary stations across East Kazakhstan region.

Earlier, the China – Uzbekistan International Food Laboratory was launched.