China – Uzbekistan International Food Laboratory launched

The laboratory will conduct research in the fields of food security, soil fertility, biotechnology, and plant breeding.

During his working visit to Gulistan State University, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Kongratbay Sharipov participated in the symbolic opening ceremony of the laboratory. Chinese scientists also attended the event.

“The laboratory will not only serve as a platform for joint research, but also as a venue where scientists from both countries can exchange scientific expertise and put new ideas into practice”, said Professor Habibjon Kushiyev, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Director of the Research Institute of Agrobiotechnology and Biochemistry at Gulistan State University. “This cooperation will make a valuable contribution to ensuring food security and the sustainable development of agriculture”.

The participants also addressed issues of strategic cooperation in education, science, and innovation, as well as several promising research projects. Additionally, it was announced that a bachelor’s program in the Chinese language will be launched at Gulistan State University.

