Half of China-Central Asia commodity turnover falls on Kazakhstan, FM

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu greeted the heads of delegations and proceeded to discussions of the pressing issues of regional and international cooperation.

Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

Addressing those present, the Kazakh FM said the full-scale cooperation with China, a key investment partner, remains a top priority for Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries.

He said China is our strategic partner. Integration of Central Asian countries' capacities and China’s great opportunities reveals a way to build mutual interests and a solid partnership in the unprecedented regional arena.

The Minister reminded the 1st Central Asia-China Summit held in Xi’an in 2023 became a milestone event in the history of cooperation when the leaders charted the vector for the development of cooperation in trade, transport, logistics, education, science, etc.

He emphasized that the trade turnover between Central Asia and China reached a record high of 95 billion US dollars in 2024, of which 46% fell on Kazakhstan.

Recall that the II Central Asian Media Forum kicked off in the Kazakh capital.