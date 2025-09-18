Kazakhstan-China trade exceeds $30bn in 8M 2025

According to data provided by Xinhua, in the reporting period, Chinese exports to Kazakhstan augmented by 6.9% to $19.4 billion, while imports from Kazakhstan reached $11.28 billion, showing a 3.9% year-on-year increase.

Trade turnover between the countries in January-August rose by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2024.

According to data from the Chinese General Trade Department, in 2024, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and China amounted to $43.82 billion, which is 6.8% more compared to 2023.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and China discussed investment project in pharmaceutical sector.