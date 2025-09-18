Kazakhstan and China debate investment project in pharmaceutical sector

The investor expressed an intention to implement a project in Kazakhstan on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp with a permissible tetrahydrocannabinol content (not exceeding 0.3%), which complies with international standards and excludes psychoactive properties of the plant. The resulting raw materials are planned to be used for the production of pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, as well as textile industry products. In addition, the investor showed interest in implementing a project in the field of meat processing.

Chairman Ospankulov noted that the development of projects in pharmaceuticals and deep processing of agricultural raw materials corresponds to the priorities of Kazakhstan’s investment policy. He emphasized that the state is ready to provide the necessary support, including facilitation measures and coordination with relevant government agencies.

For his part, Li Shu-he stressed that Kazakhstan offers favorable conditions for the implementation of projects in the processing of agricultural raw materials. He noted that the company views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in Central Asia and is interested in long-term cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working out the parameters of the project and to explore opportunities for practical implementation in Kazakhstan.