    China's cross-border revenue and expenditure set new high

    08:46, 23 July 2025

    China's cross-border revenue and expenditure by non-banking sectors reached $7.6 trillion in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 10.4 percent, setting a new high for the same period, CGTN reports. 

    China's cross-border revenue and expenditure set new high
    Photo credit: VCG

    Among this, the proportion of Chinese renminbi (RMB) reached 53 percent, Li Bin, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

    In particular, net inflow of funds amounted to $127.3 billion in the January-June period, with net inflow in the second quarter growing by 46 percent quarter on quarter.

    As of the end of June, China's foreign exchange reserves were $331.74 billion, an increase of $11.51 billion from the end of 2024.

    Earlier, it was reported China has over 1.12 billion internet users, boosting prowess in culture, AI. 

