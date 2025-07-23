China's cross-border revenue and expenditure set new high

Among this, the proportion of Chinese renminbi (RMB) reached 53 percent, Li Bin, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

In particular, net inflow of funds amounted to $127.3 billion in the January-June period, with net inflow in the second quarter growing by 46 percent quarter on quarter.

As of the end of June, China's foreign exchange reserves were $331.74 billion, an increase of $11.51 billion from the end of 2024.

