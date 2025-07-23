China's cross-border revenue and expenditure set new high
China's cross-border revenue and expenditure by non-banking sectors reached $7.6 trillion in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 10.4 percent, setting a new high for the same period, CGTN reports.
Among this, the proportion of Chinese renminbi (RMB) reached 53 percent, Li Bin, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at a press conference on Tuesday.
In particular, net inflow of funds amounted to $127.3 billion in the January-June period, with net inflow in the second quarter growing by 46 percent quarter on quarter.
As of the end of June, China's foreign exchange reserves were $331.74 billion, an increase of $11.51 billion from the end of 2024.
