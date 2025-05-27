Kazakhstan, China strengthen cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy

The talks focused on prospects for practical cooperation between the regulatory authorities of both nations, highlighting Kazakhstan’s interest in sharing experiences in licensing, monitoring, technical expertise and management of radioactive waste.

During the talks, Satkaliyev informed that Kazakhstan established the Nuclear Energy Agency and the Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control – a new body in charge of nuclear safety.

Satkaliyev said: “Kazakhstan seeks to implement the best international standards and practices relating to regulation, environmental sustainability and nuclear safety”.

The talks drew special attention to China’s possible participation in the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, developing the nuclear fuel cycle as well as enhancing scientific and technical infrastructure.

Kazakhstan also expressed its interest in studying China’s experience in ensuring nuclear as well as water and environmental safety at every stage of project implementation.

Earlier it was reported that four companies including CNNC, ICHNP, Rosatom and EDF representing four countries, namely, China, South Korea, Russia and France were shortlisted as technology suppliers for the NPP construction in Kazakhstan.