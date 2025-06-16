China is a good neighbor and time-tested partner of Kazakhstan, says Tokayev

According to the Kazakh leader, both nations’ relations are “stable and free from negative impacts of geopolitical challenges and shocks as well as the international circumstance”.

China has never imposed any political conditions regarding cooperation with Kazakhstan. We commend your continued support of our sovereignty and guarantees of security. Our country backs the peaceful initiatives of China as well as hails the role of your country in building a just world order, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader also highlighted the high-level interaction between Kazakhstan and China within international and regional organizations, including the UN, SCO, CICA, BRICS+ and CA-China format.

President Tokayev noted that China is the largest trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, as the two nations traded 44 billion US dollars worth of goods last year.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also spoke about the progress in cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including opening of cultural centers, Lu Ban workshops, branches of Chinese universities as well as scientific and technical centers.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated Kazakhstan’s unwavering support for Confucius centers as well as said that the year 2025 was declared the Tourism Year of China in Kazakhstan, the decision made to boost mutual trust and deepen bilateral cooperation.

Speaking about nuclear energy cooperation, President Tokayev said that Kazakhstan regards China’s CNNC as a reliable strategic partner to build a nuclear power plant, expressing his confidence that the company will win its niche in the Kazakhstani market. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable supplier of natural uranium and nuclear fuel to China.

In turn, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for the warm welcome on Kazakh soil.

The Chinese leader stressed that under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of national revival and continues to reach new heights in its development.

Photo credit: Akorda

In recent years, our joint efforts have contributed greatly to the community with a shared future of China and Kazakhstan, bringing in new content. The productive realization of a whole range of socially significant projects starts benefiting the peoples of both nations, said Xi Jinping, pledging to work jointly to strengthen friendship among China and Kazakhstan, go hand-in-hand to promote multifaceted cooperation so as Chinese-Kazakh relations promote development of the region and the globe as a whole.

The talks between the two presidents focused on a wide range of bilateral issues and were held in the spirit of traditional friendship, mutual respect and openness.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping held talks in Astana.