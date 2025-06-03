Kazakhstan, China explore implementation of joint infrastructure projects

The issues were discussed at a meeting between Kazakh Vice Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and Chairman of the Board of Power China Chengdu Engineering Corporation He Yanfeng, in Astana.

Power China Chengdu is a leading global supplier of full-cycle services - from design and investment to construction and operation.

The Chinese company has implemented a number of major projects in Kazakhstan so far, namely Moinak Hydroelectric Power Plant, Zhanatas and Shelek wind power plants. Preparations are underway to launch another two facilities - Khromtau and Arkalyk wind power plants.

The Chinese side expressed interest in Kazakhstan's irrigation and water economy projects.

For his part, Bozumbayev told the Chinese delegation about large-scale infrastructure projects, including Alatau city construction and implementation of the National Project for Modernization of Utilities and Energy Sectors.

The sides had in-depth discussion of personnel training issue. The Kazakh side offered to train young professionals at Taraz-based Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation.

At the end of the meeting, the sides pointed out the potential of joint initiatives and reaffirmed mutual intention to further strengthen collaboration.

Earlier it was reported that France’s SUEZ expressed interest in modernizing Kazakhstan’s water infrastructure.