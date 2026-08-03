Kazakhstan, China discuss launching new regional air routes

During a meeting, Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and Zhang Liang, vice president of China's Urumqi Airlines, discussed plans to strengthen cooperation in civil aviation.

The Chinese airline announced plans to launch scheduled flights on the Urumqi–Karaganda, Yining (Ghulja)–Astana, and Yining (Ghulja)–Almaty routes.

The Kazakh side, in turn, proposed adding flights to Oskemen and Semey, with a longer-term plan to extend services to the new regional airports in Zaysan and Katon-Karagai. Officials said the expanded network would improve regional connectivity, support tourism and strengthen trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and China.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The two sides also discussed the possibility of establishing a joint regional airline in Kazakhstan using COMAC C909 aircraft operated by Urumqi Airlines. The aircraft could be deployed on regional routes, including flights to Zaysan, Katon-Karagai, and other destinations with strong tourism potential.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation and advancing joint civil aviation projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana-Shanghai flights are set to start this autumn.