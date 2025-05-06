Kazakhstan, China discuss joint logistics projects

The sides discussed the development of joint international infrastructure projects, giving special attention to the promising transit routes and the points of origin and absorption of growing cargo flows.

The parties emphasized the importance of the synergy of trade-logistics flows between Xi’an and Almaty.

The sides explored the concept of upcoming events and launch of a logistics terminal in Almaty, called to become the largest import hub in Kazakhstan.

The project aims at construction of a terminal on an area of 9.8 hectares with a design capacity of 57,000 TEU per year with container yards and modern warehouses. The terminal will enable to optimize the processes, integrate international transport routes and create a single transport basis for the largest logistics hubs of Kazakhstan and China. This, in turn, will let intensify trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Kazakh company says.

