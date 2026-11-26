The talks took place during the working visit of the Kazakhstani delegation to China for the 4th Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference and became one of the key events of the visit.

The two sides reviewed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including the reliable transportation of energy resources, deeper oil and gas processing, the development of gas transportation infrastructure, renewable energy generation and the introduction of clean coal technologies.

The sides noted the stable operation of the Atasu–Alashankou oil pipeline, which transported 9.5 million tons of crude oil during the first 10 months of the year. They also highlighted the importance of existing long-term agreements, which ensure guaranteed pipeline capacity utilization and transit flows to China through 2034.

It was highlighted that one of the key joint priorities was doubling the annual processing capacity of the Shymkent oil refinery from 6 million to 12 million tons.

The discussions covered the completion of the project's feasibility study and its subsequent transition to the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) stage, in coordination with the development of the Kazakhstan-China oil pipeline system.

In the gas sector, particular attention was given to expanding gas transportation infrastructure, strengthening regional transit potential and coordinating cross-border transportation routes.

Kazakhstan and China are consistently developing their cooperation in the energy sector. Alongside ensuring reliable transportation of energy resources, we are placing particular emphasis on deeper processing of raw materials. This includes expanding the Shymkent oil refinery to 12 million tons, constructing a polyethylene plant, and introducing coal chemistry and clean coal technologies based on our coal reserves of 33.6 billion tons, said Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy.

With renewables accounting for 8.5% of Kazakhstan's electricity generation, the sides reviewed the implementation of projects under the Kazakhstan-China intergovernmental agreement on the construction of solar and wind power plants with a combined capacity of 1.8 GW.

They also discussed opportunities to expand the portfolio of joint green energy projects by an additional 1 GW.

Following the meeting, the heads of the two countries' energy authorities agreed to maintain regular working-level communication to ensure the timely resolution of issues related to the implementation of joint projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China explored technologies to increase oil recovery at mature fields.