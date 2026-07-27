Kazakhstan, China deepen scientific ties with new biosafety & microbiology center

The new international research hub will focus on joint research in One Health, biosafety, microbiology, veterinary medicine, and public health.

Photo source: gov.kz

The opening ceremony was attended by Akhylbek Kurishbayev, President of Kazakhstan's National Academy of Sciences; Gao Fu, Member (Academician) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Professor Li Xiaoming, Vice President of Zhejiang University; as well as representatives of leading research organizations, scientists, and experts of the two countries.

Photo source: gov.kz

A four-party memorandum of cooperation was signed between the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Zhejiang University, and KazNARU.

Photo source: gov.kz

The agreement covers joint research projects, academic mobility programs for scientists, faculty, and students, and expanded international cooperation in biosafety, microbiology, and the One Health concept.

Photo source: gov.kz

It is worth noting that the new center will serve as an international scientific platform for advanced research, joint Kazakh-Chinese projects, and scientific exchange. Key research areas will include infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and food and biological safety.

Photo source: gov.kz

"Opening the Center for One Health Research at KazNARU marks a new step in strengthening scientific partnership between Kazakhstan and China, and will help build modern research infrastructure to address global challenges in human, animal, and environmental health," the Ministry of Science and Higher Education said.

Earlier, the China–Kazakhstan International Symposium on AI in Healthcare and Medical Innovation concluded successfully.