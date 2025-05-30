Kazakhstan – China Center for Traditional Medicine inaugurated in Astana

Highly skilled specialists from Kazakhstan and China provide treatment for children with autism, cerebral palsy, developmental speech delay and various neurological disorders. It also performs post-stroke therapy, treats spine disorders, chronic pain syndrome, correction of disorders, chronic fatigue syndrome.

Photo credit: Daulet Iztileu/Kazinform

The new center opened on the eve of the International Children’s Protection Center, June 1.

Healthcare Vice Minister Timur Muratov congratulated all the children gathered there on the holiday.

The center works under the aegis of the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Shaanxi Province and the Shaanxi Province Traditional Chinese Medicine Department.

Recall that the 78th World Health Assembly to be held in Geneva in the third week of May will have a high-level segment on “Traditional Medicine: From Traditional Heritage to Frontier Science, for Health for All”.