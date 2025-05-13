78th WHO Assembly to promote traditional medicine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed to India’s Ministry of Ayush that the high-level segment will be held under the auspices of the Group of Friends of Traditional Medicine.

"This is a platform which allows WHO member states to discuss and support the integration of traditional medicine into global health systems,” according to the Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Rajesh Kotecha.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO and is attended annually by delegations from all the 194 WHO Member States. It will be held this year from 19th May in Geneva.

The segment on Traditional Medicine will “highlight the growing global momentum to integrate Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine within universal health systems and sustainable development frameworks,” the Indian Ministry said.

The acronym Ayush in the name of the Ministry stands for alternative healthcare systems such as naturopathy, yoga, ayurveda, unani, siddha, sowa rigpa and homeopathy.

Earlier it was reported that the WHO had set up its first global wellness centre in India’s Gujarat state.