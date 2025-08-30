Kazakhstan-China bilateral trade reached historic high of $44 billion in 2024 - Head of State

According to President Tokayev, in recent years, Kazakhstan and China ‘have witnessed renewed dynamism, driven by a common vision for the future and strengthened collaboration across all sectors’.

He emphasized the impressive pace the Kazakh-Sino trade and economic cooperation continue to expand despite global economic challenges.

“In 2024, bilateral trade reached a historic high of $44 billion, solidifying China’s status as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partner,” the article points out.

Since 2005, according to President Tokayev, Chinese enterprises have invested over $27 billion in Kazakhstan, with nearly 6,000 companies operating in our country today – playing a vital role in technological advancement and industrial modernization.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

In the article Tokayev also praises the modern network of trade and transport route which has reinforced Kazakhstan’s role as a key Eurasian transit hub and demonstrated China’s strong economic confidence.

