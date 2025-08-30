Kazakhstan-China bilateral trade reached historic high of $44 billion in 2024 - Head of State
In his article for China Daily “Strong Kazakh-Sino ties key to successful cooperation”, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commends the impressive pace of development of trade and economic cooperation between Astana and Beijing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to President Tokayev, in recent years, Kazakhstan and China ‘have witnessed renewed dynamism, driven by a common vision for the future and strengthened collaboration across all sectors’.
He emphasized the impressive pace the Kazakh-Sino trade and economic cooperation continue to expand despite global economic challenges.
“In 2024, bilateral trade reached a historic high of $44 billion, solidifying China’s status as Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partner,” the article points out.
Since 2005, according to President Tokayev, Chinese enterprises have invested over $27 billion in Kazakhstan, with nearly 6,000 companies operating in our country today – playing a vital role in technological advancement and industrial modernization.
In the article Tokayev also praises the modern network of trade and transport route which has reinforced Kazakhstan’s role as a key Eurasian transit hub and demonstrated China’s strong economic confidence.
