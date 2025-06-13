Kazakhstan, China and Russia to create joint transport-logistics center

“Today we have signed a foundation agreement on creation of a trilateral transport-logistics center between the JSC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Slavtrans-Service and Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation. The facility is set to be commissioned by the end of the year,” director of the transport policy department of the Kazakh Transport Ministry Dinmukhamed Sembayev said at the Kazakhstan Exporters Forum in Astana.

The annual projected capacity of the transport-logistics center is 100,000 containers per year.

“Thus, we will fully cover the East-West direction. In the future, we plan to launch joint terminals in Romania (Constanța) and Urumqi (China, XUAR). As a result, accumulative capacity of the external terminals will increase fivefold reaching 2.5 million containers per year,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to build a shipyard worth KZT135 billion.