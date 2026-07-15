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    Kazakhstan, China agree to raise weekly flights to 152

    11:09, 15 July 2026

    Kazakhstan and China have agreed to expand air connectivity by increasing the number of scheduled passenger flights between the two countries from 124 to 152 per week, following talks on civil aviation cooperation in Beijing, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, China agree to raise weekly flights to 152
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    The negotiations were held between Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

    According to Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee, the two sides agreed to raise the number of regular passenger flights for airlines from both countries from 124 to 154 per week and expand the list of major Chinese destinations served by flights to and from Kazakhstan to 11 cities, including Chongqing, one of China's largest transportation, logistics, and industrial hubs.

    Kazakhstan, China agree to raise weekly flights to 152
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    The sides also discussed launching direct flights between Astana and Shanghai, including services operated by Chinese airlines.

    In addition, officials considered opening a third international air corridor between Kazakhstan and China. The new route is expected to increase airspace capacity, optimize flight paths, reduce congestion on existing air routes, and support further growth in air traffic between the two countries.

    Kazakhstan, China agree to raise weekly flights to 152
    Photo cerdit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    The discussions also covered the allocation of airport slots for Kazakhstani airlines at Chinese airports, the use of Chinese airspace, and the conclusion of an interagency agreement on cooperation in civil aviation search and rescue operations.

    Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in civil aviation and agreed to continue joint work to enhance air connectivity and strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan is to launch Almaty-Urgench-Almaty direct flights. 

    Civil aviation Flights China Kazakhstan and China Air communication Airports
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