Kazakhstan Children’s Chess Cup Final kicks off in Almaty

16 boys and 16 girls in each age category (9–14 years old) are competing for the title of Kazakhstan’s strongest young chess players.

According to the Executive Director of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Gulmira Dauletova, young players competed in six stages of the Kazakhstan Children’s Cup held nationwide from March to August to qualify for the finals. Contestants were awarded from 20 points to 1 point for taking the first and 15th places, respectively. Based on total scores, the top 16 players (10 in the U14 category, 5 in the U10 category, plus the 2024 Cup champion) were selected among boys and girls.

She emphasized today, Kazakhstan boasts five world champions in different age groups — a huge achievement for the children, parents, federation, and coaches.

This year’s prize fund is 3 million tenge.

The winners will defend the country’s colors at the World Youth Chess Championships.

Their names will be announced by December 12.

