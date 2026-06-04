Kazakhstan builds over 1,250 healthcare facilities in seven years

Kazakhstan’s healthcare system currently provides citizens with a wide spectrum of state-funded medical services, including specialist consultations, preventive examinations and high-tech procedures such as cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, organ transplants, and cancer treatment.

A major focus has been placed on improving access to high-tech medical services. Each year, some 1,500 newborns with congenital disorders undergo surgery, while around 2,000 children receive cardiac surgical care. The introduction of modern technologies has helped boost infant survival rates after surgery from 88% to 93%.

Access to medicines has expanded significantly in recent years. The number of people receiving free medications increased from 1.9 million in 2018 to 3.4 million in 2025. Over the same period, funding for outpatient drug provision more than tripled, rising from 87.2 billion to 337.4 billion tenge.

Modernizing healthcare infrastructure has been one of the key priorities of the reform effort. More than 1,250 healthcare facilities have been built across Kazakhstan over the past seven years, with over 800 of them commissioned in the last three years alone.

Rural healthcare has been another key focus of the reform effort. Under the National Project for the Modernization of Rural Healthcare, 655 primary healthcare facilities have been built, with more than 200 villages receiving medical facilities for the first time and nearly one million rural residents gaining access to healthcare services closer to home.

The reforms have contributed to improvements in key demographic indicators.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported Almaty is set to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030.