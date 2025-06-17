Kazakhstan channels over 6 trillion tenge into power economy modernization

The major share of the utilities sector assets has deteriorated by over 50%. Modernization of the utilities sector national project provides for the modernization of power-generating facilities, heating and energy supply networks.

Kazakhstan plans to reduce moderate wear of power networks to 45%, and heat supply networks to 42%, to add additional power generating sources up to 7.3 GW, to complete 29 projects to reduce moderate wear of power plants by 17%, to develop14 projects on modernization of existing assets up to 2,050 MW worth 1,770 billion tenge and 15 projects on building new capacities up to 5,259 MW worth 4,438 billion tenge by 2029, director of power industry development department Assylzhan Mussin said.

He stressed that 6,208 billion tenge will be infused in modernization and construction of new energy facilities until 2029 to ensure reliable power supplies countrywide.

Recall that Kazakhstan plans to inject KZT25bln for heating system modernization in four cities.