Kazakhstan celebrates Teacher's Day

This alignment is part of a broader state strategy designed to enhance the prestige of the teaching profession, modernize the education system, and reinforce national gratitude toward those who educate the next generation.

The Ministry of Enlightenment highlights the scale of the country’s educators: nearly 600,000 teachers work in Kazakhstan, instructing nearly 6 million schoolchildren across more than 22,000 educational organizations.

The ministry emphasized the vital role of educators:

"Teaching is not just a profession, but a great mission. Teachers shape the nation's intellectual potential and help every child find their path. Kazakhstan is doing everything possible to ensure that this mission is not only noble, but also in demand, respected, and adequately rewarded."

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstani teachers on their professional holiday at a ceremonial event held in the Akorda.