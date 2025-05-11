Kazakhstan celebrates Mother's Day today

“The history of celebrating the Day of Mothers around the world dates back to more than 100 years. To date, almost in all countries, this holiday has received an official status and is celebrated at the state level,” Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva posts on her Facebook.

The Minister emphasizes that women play a comprehensive role in a society -from taking care of their families and children, raising new generation to being engaged in social life of the country.

“This year we celebrate the Mother's Day on May 11. This day is dedicated to those who give us life, love and care. A mother is an entire world filled with warmth, tenderness, and unconditional love and support," Aida Balayeva stresses.

“Let this day be a reminder of how important it is to appreciate every moment spent with our mothers. May warmth and comfort always stay in your families,’ the Minister concludes.

In addition, in honor of the Mothers’ Day, Aida Balayeva proposed launching a flash mob via social media using the hashtag #Анағақұрмет and passed the baton to the members of the National Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, cultural figures, mass media, NGOs, public activists and all Kazakhstanis.

Earlier it was reported that Lady Farmer competition kicked off in Kazakhstan.