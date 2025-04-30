EN
    Lady Farmer competition kicks off in Kazakhstan

    11:39, 30 April 2025

    The Lady Farmer competition is purposed to support the women working or building their business in the country’s agro-industrial complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the Agriculture Ministry.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    The competition offers women an opportunity to demonstrate their achievements, share best practices and win deserved recognition for their contribution to the development of agribusiness.

    As statistics indicate, over 3 million women live in rural areas of Kazakhstan. Most of them are engaged in education, healthcare, trade and agriculture. Women run each fourth farm enterprise or a private farm in Kazakhstan.

    There will be AgroQueen 2025, Miss Green Energy, Auyl Girl Power nominations. The jury will include representatives of agrarian mass media and well-known agricultural bloggers.

    The final and awarding ceremony will be held on July 17 as part of the Jana Dala (Green Day 2025) international specialized exhibition.

    Applications can be submitted by July 1, 2025 to the following e-mail: [email protected].

    Agriculture Society Women Business, companies Agro-industrial complex development Government of Kazakhstan Regions Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
