Kazakhstan carries out over 32,000 heart surgeries in 2025

According to the ministry, 91.3 bln tenge was allocated for complex cardiac procedures.

"A wide range of advanced procedures for heart and vascular diseases is now performed across the country. Modern technologies and the equipment available at cardiac surgery centers enable specialists to provide care both on a planned basis and in emergency cases requiring urgent intervention," the ministry said.

High-tech cardiac surgery is provided to eligible patients free of charge under Kazakhstan's guaranteed package of free medical care and the mandatory social health insurance system.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that more than 13,000 open-heart surgeries were performed in Kazakhstan in 2025.