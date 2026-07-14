Kazakhstan captures silver at World Taekwondo Team Cup
22:17, 14 July 2026
The World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships kicked off in Chuncheon, South Korea, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
On the opening day, Kazakhstan's male team advanced to the final and clinched silver.
In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh squad defeated Morocco 2-0, followed by a 2-1 semifinal victory over Russia. In the final, Kazakhstan came up short against China, losing 0-2.
The silver medalists are Maksat Orynbassar, Abdurakhmon Maripov, Anuar Mukhametkarymov, and Batyrkhan Kussetov.
The tournament runs through July 16.
Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan won 8 medals at the Asian Open judo tournament.