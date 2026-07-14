Kazakhstan captures silver at World Taekwondo Team Cup

On the opening day, Kazakhstan's male team advanced to the final and clinched silver.

In the quarterfinals, the Kazakh squad defeated Morocco 2-0, followed by a 2-1 semifinal victory over Russia. In the final, Kazakhstan came up short against China, losing 0-2.

The silver medalists are Maksat Orynbassar, Abdurakhmon Maripov, Anuar Mukhametkarymov, and Batyrkhan Kussetov.

The tournament runs through July 16.

Earlier today, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan won 8 medals at the Asian Open judo tournament.