Kazakhstan, Canada reaffirm commitment to strengthening partnership

During the conversation, Kosherbayev conveyed his congratulations to Canada on its successful chairmanship of the Group of Seven (G7).

The Kazakh minister highlighted the high-level bilateral economic cooperation, the upward trend in trade turnover, as well as major investment projects with Canadian companies, including Cameco, Ivanhoe, Teck Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and B2Gold.

In her turn, Anita Anand stressed that Canada is keen on continuous cooperation in trade and economic, energy, investment, innovation, and education sectors, and is eager to stick to regular political dialogue and high-level exchanges.

The ministers also exchanged views on key issues on the international agenda and ongoing joint efforts within multilateral formats.

