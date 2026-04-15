Kazakhstan calls on Türkiye for joint development of AI infrastructure

Speaking at the 14th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission in Astana, Bektenov reminded that the Government of Kazakhstan had been set a task to achieve full-fledged implementation of artificial intelligence to modernize all sectors of the country’s economy.

“Two of the largest supercomputer clusters in Central Asia have been launched in Astana, along with the opening of the Alem.AI international center. The Data Center Valley project for investors is being implemented through special tax incentives and energy offers. Kazakhstan calls for joint development of this infrastructure,” said he.

The Prime Minister also stated that within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, projects are being implemented to establish a Cybersecurity Council and jointly develop the CubeSat-12U satellite.

“There are also great opportunities for cooperation in the fields of IT education, fintech, cybersecurity, and electronic services. Kazakhstan is ready for close partnership with Türkiye in all these areas, he added.

Earlier, Bektenov said that Kazakhstan and Türkiye need unified tariffs for railway transportation.