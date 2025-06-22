Kazakhstan calls on Central Asia and China to develop educational projects, promote national content

According to Culture and Information Vice Minister Kanat Iskakov, several agreements were signed as part of last year’s visit of President of China Xi Jinping to Kazakhstan, in particular, memoranda on cooperation with China’s National Radio and Television Administration, CMG Media Corporation and Xinhua News Agency.

The said documents laid the foundation for the development of certain programs, including joint work at the documentary about the tourism potential of the countries, a television project dated to the 10th anniversary of the One Road, One Belt initiative, and initiatives to raise skills of journalists in Big Data, AI and media technologies, the Vice Minister told addressing the China – Central Asia Forum of News Agencies.

He added Kazakhstan suggests creating a common media space for Central Asia. The Head of State repeatedly brought up the issues of developing a regional TV channel, joint television projects and educational programs to reveal the rich historical and cultural and humanitarian heritage of the region. To this end, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have already developed projects such as Korkyt ata TV drama, Zakauat intellectual show and Kos kanat live link-up.

He noted the countries significantly strengthened their dialogue in the sphere of mass media. The I Central Asian Media Forum held in Astana became a unique platform. In addition, Kazakhstan actively works at expanding parity broadcasting of Kazakh TV channels in the neighboring countries and invites Chinese partners to join the cooperation. Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries signed memoranda and other strategic documents that prove good neighborliness between the nations.

The Vice Minister highlighted one of the key tasks is to counter global challenges related to fake information, AI and neural networks. Kazakhstan has accumulated systemic experience in this area and is ready to share it with partners.

He noted Kazakhstan actively develops its creative industry, sets up creative hubs, and introduces grants for the media sector.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the Head of State congratulated participants of China–Central Asia Media Forum.

Ahead of the event, a bilateral meeting took place between Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the Presidential Television and Radio Complex, and Fu Hua, President of Xinhua News Agency. The two sides discussed strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, amplifying the voice of Central Asian and Chinese media in the global information space, and cooperating in building a community with a shared future for humanity.