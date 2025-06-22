Head of State congratulates participants of China–Central Asia Media Forum

The forum opened with a congratulatory message from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Congratulations on the visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, to Kazakhstan and the start of the joint meetings held on the occasion of the second Central Asia–China summit! Events like these promote humanitarian dialogue between Kazakhstan, the Central Asian countries, and China, and help to boost cultural cooperation. Kazakh-Chinese relations, based on the principles of good neighborliness, friendship, and an everlasting comprehensive strategic partnership, are growing stronger with each passing year.

This year, designated as the Year of Chinese Tourism in Kazakhstan, features initiatives aimed at deepening mutual understanding and cooperation. I am confident that this gathering will bring forward important ideas and valuable perspectives that will further enhance communication between the media in our countries.

I wish all participants productive discussions, well-being, and continued success,” said the President of Kazakhstan in a message delivered by Arman Kyrykbayev, Assistant to the Head of State.

The theme of the forum is “Media Integration and the Sharing of Wisdom to Open a New Chapter in China–Central Asia Cooperation.”