Kazakhstan and UNEP broaden cooperation from plastic pollution to Caspian Sea

Discussions focused on priorities of cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNEP, and prospects for further strengthening partnership in settling pressing ecological and climate issues.

Particular attention was given to the international negotiations on a global treaty to combat plastic pollution. The parties exchanged views on the progress of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee and underscored the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue to develop effective international solutions.

Another highlight of the discussions was the conservation of the Caspian Sea ecosystem. Minister Kuantyrov emphasized the need to intensify joint efforts among coastal states and international organizations, as well as to expand practical cooperation in protecting the marine environment and preserving biodiversity across the Caspian region.

The parties further discussed methane emissions reduction. Kazakhstan shared its experience in implementing methane mitigation measures and highlighted the importance of continued international cooperation and the exchange of best practices in this area.

In addition, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation through projects supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). They emphasized the need for the timely and effective implementation of approved projects and the promotion of new joint initiatives.

Earlier, Kazakhstan presented two green investment projects worth a combined 32.42 billion tenge at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya.