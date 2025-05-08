Kazakhstan calls for restraint following India-Pakistan escalation
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, expressing a profound concern over the escalating tensions between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.
The statement released on Thursday says: “We urge all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint to prevent any further escalation”.
Kazakhstan remains committed to the settlement of international and regional conflicts exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the norms of international law and the principles of the UN Charter, reads the statement.
Earlier, the country's Foreign Ministry reported that the issue of evacuating Kazakhstani nationals from India and Pakistan is not on agenda now.