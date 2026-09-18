Kazakhstan calls for greater digital trade cooperation within SCO

Participants discussed ways to boost mutual trade, investment and industrial cooperation, improve transport and logistics links, and further digitalize and streamline trade procedures. Particular attention was also given to expanding industrial cooperation and developing regional value chains.

Darbayev said Kazakhstan sees the SCO as an important platform for strengthening trade and economic ties and advancing joint projects, with significant potential for further growth in trade among member states.

Kazakhstan’s trade with SCO countries reached $72.5 billion in 2025, rising 7% year-on-year. The upward trend continued in the first half of 2026, with trade increasing 9.8% to $35.9 billion.

“It is therefore important to continue working together to simplify trade procedures, speed up the movement of goods across borders, and reduce the administrative burden on businesses. These measures will help create more favorable conditions for further growth in mutual trade,” Darbayev said.

Kazakhstan also called for the further development of paperless and electronic trade, greater digitalization of trade procedures, and mutual recognition of electronic documents. The country also emphasized the importance of preparing an agreement among SCO member states on trade facilitation.

Following the meeting, participants agreed on a 2026–2030 action plan to implement the SCO member states’ Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Program. The document will be submitted for approval at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government.

The participants also approved regulations for a special working group on the development of the creative economy.

The next meeting of SCO ministers responsible for foreign economic and trade activities will be held in Uzbekistan in 2027.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan had raised its oil-price assumption for the draft republican budget for 2027-2029 to $70 per barrel from $60 per barrel in the current budget.