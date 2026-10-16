Kazakhstan calls for de-escalation in Middle East at UN Security Council

The meeting featured 70 speakers.

Ramiz Alakbarov, Acting UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, delivered the main briefing.

Kazakhstan participated in the debate at the level of its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, who presented the country’s position on key issues on the regional agenda. In his statement, the Kazakhstani diplomat expressed concern over continued tensions in the Middle East and stressed the need for political and diplomatic settlement to conflicts and the prevention of further escalation.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its principled support for the Two-State solution and the New York Declaration as a framework for concrete steps towards this objective. Particular emphasis was placed on unhindered humanitarian assistance, the protection of civilians and the recovery of Gaza, as well as the central role of the United Nations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Kazakhstan also expressed its readiness to make a practical contribution to the stabilization and recovery of Gaza, including through civilian reconstruction, food security and digitalization. In this context, partners were encouraged to utilize the potential of the Astana-based Islamic Organization for Food Security.

The statement also highlighted Kazakhstan’s intention to join the Abraham Accords, which are viewed as an additional platform to support the UN-led political process towards the Two-State solution.

In conclusion, Kazakhstan called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, prioritize dialogue and diplomacy, and confirmed its readiness to continue constructive engagement in support of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan's stance on the diplomatic settlement of conflicts in a meeting with the Israeli President.