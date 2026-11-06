Kazakhstan buys five tons of gold in September

According to WGC data, Kazakhstan ranked among the world's top central bank gold buyers this September. Poland and China led global net purchases, adding 25 and 23 tons, respectively.

Other net buyers in September included Uzbekistan (+7 tons), Jordan (+4 tons), the Czech Republic (+2 tons), and Bolivia (+1 ton).

The world's central banks added 61 tons of gold to their official reserves in September, marking the highest monthly net purchase total since the beginning of 2026.

From January through September, official net gold purchases totaled 228 tons, down 7% year-over-year.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that a rare Saka-era gold bear figurine was unearthed at an archaeological site in Almaty.