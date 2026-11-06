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    Kazakhstan buys five tons of gold in September

    17:12, 6 November 2026

    In September 2026, Kazakhstan purchased five tons of gold, boosting its international reserves, according to the report from the World Gold Council (WGC), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Gold
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    According to WGC data, Kazakhstan ranked among the world's top central bank gold buyers this September. Poland and China led global net purchases, adding 25 and 23 tons, respectively.

    Other net buyers in September included Uzbekistan (+7 tons), Jordan (+4 tons), the Czech Republic (+2 tons), and Bolivia (+1 ton).

    The world's central banks added 61 tons of gold to their official reserves in September, marking the highest monthly net purchase total since the beginning of 2026.

    From January through September, official net gold purchases totaled 228 tons, down 7% year-over-year.

    Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that a rare Saka-era gold bear figurine was unearthed at an archaeological site in Almaty.

    Kazakhstan National Bank of Kazakhstan Gold Economy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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