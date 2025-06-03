Kazakhstan - Burkina Faso cooperation prospects discussed in Astana

This is the first visit of the foreign minister of Burkina Faso to Kazakhstan in the history of bilateral relations, opening new horizons for the development of partnership, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues covering political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian aspects of cooperation. Special attention was given to enhancing collaboration in such promising areas as logistics, mining, digitalization and defense industry.

“The African direction occupies an important place in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. Astana seeks to strengthen mutually beneficial and equal cooperation with the countries of the continent”, Minister Nurtleu emphasized.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also expressed gratitude to Burkina Faso for supporting the initiative to establish the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The ministers confirmed mutual interest in deepening the legal framework and intensifying visits at various levels, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

The talks resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Political and Diplomatic Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, which was an important step in institutionalizing the inter-ministerial dialogue.

The visit of the foreign minister of Burkina Faso takes place against the background of progressive activation of Kazakh-African relations. In recent years, leaders of Togo, Republic of Congo, Guinea-Bissau and Rwanda, as well as foreign ministers of Sierra Leone, Benin and Rwanda have paid official visits to Astana.

Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its diplomatic presence on the African continent and promoting joint economic projects on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Earlier it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 7.