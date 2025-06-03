EN
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu to pay official visit to Iran

    19:27, 3 June 2025

    On June 7, 2025, at the invitation of the Iranian side, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Nurtleu
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    As part of the visit, Nurtleu will  meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi,  as well as top officials of major Iranian business entities.

    The upcoming talks are expected to contribute to strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation, and boosting ties between the two countries’ business communities, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

    Special attention will be given to the issues of transport-logistics interconnectivity, energy, agriculture and interaction within international and regional organizations.

