Kazakhstan – Bulgaria sales reach USD 375 mln

The parties also focused on the development of agreements achieved during the talks of between the Heads of State.

Bektenov stressed the Government of Kazakhstan is committed to the full development of agreements concluded at the high level.

Photo credit: gov.kz

They also paid attention to cooperation in trade and economic, investments, transport and logistics sectors. In particular, they discussed opportunities for widening mutual sales of Kazakhstan’s organic farm products and creating joint ventures for processing, exports of farm products, prospects for the development of investment cooperation between business communities in IT, pharmaceuticals, tourism and exchange of practice.

As stated there, Bulgaria ranks among the Top 15 largest trading partners of Kazakhstan in the EU. In 2024, the mutual commodity rose to 375 million US dollars. Currently, the countries work on joint projects worth over 117 million US dollars.

As earlier reported, the President of Bulgaria arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit.