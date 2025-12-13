Kazakhstan builds up to 600 medical facilities in rural areas in 2 years

The project has been underway since 2023 in accordance with the directives from the Head of State. It aims at constructing primary healthcare facilities, modernizing central district hospitals, and ensuring qualified staffing.

To date, construction has been completed on 645 out of 655 planned primary healthcare facilities. Of these, 226 were built in villages that previously lacked medical infrastructure, while another 419 replaced outdated buildings.

The remaining 10 primary healthcare facilities are expected to be commissioned by the end of this year.

Following the meeting, Aida Balayeva instructed regional authorities to ensure the timely completion of construction and installation works, proper project supervision, and the removal of any potential administrative obstacles.

